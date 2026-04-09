Indirapuram: Murder case filed in 18-year-old woman’s high-rise death

Ghaziabad: Police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person over the Tuesday morning incident in which an 18-year-old woman allegedly fell from the 16th floor of a high-rise in Indirapuram, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the autopsy did not indicate rape or any sexual assault. Upon the family’s allegations of taking away the body from them, the ACP clarified, “The body was taken away as the family was trying to block the road with it. The cremation ground was locked as people in large numbers were trying to come inside.” (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The woman had come to the high-rise with her father, who takes up laundry and car-washing jobs there for the past 18 years. The woman later went to a washroom on the ground-floor and later to the 16th floor in a lift. Thereafter, she fell to the ground, leading to her death.

“I suspect that my daughter faced some unwanted situation like rape or assault, and the suspect, in order to hide evidence, threw her from the upper floors. I demand a detailed and transparent investigation,” the woman’s father said in the FIR registered at the Indirapuram police station.

“The autopsy indicated that she died of injuries as a result of a fall. The autopsy did not indicate any sexual assault or rape. We have CCTV footage showing her boarding the lift and deboarding it on the sixteenth floor alone,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal told HT on Wednesday.

The deceased lived with her family at a colony near the high-rise.

Her autopsy indicated seven injuries on the body, including three fractures to the chest and skull, said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP (Indirapuram circle).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, the family alleged that as they were preparing to take the body to the cremation ground, police took the body away.

“As we were waiting for other people to arrive in our locality, the policemen came in large numbers and snatched the body. They took the body inside the cremation ground. Later, they initiated the preparations and then let us in,” the woman’s elder sister told HT.

The family, along with locals, protested the police action.

Upon the family’s allegations, the ACP said, “The body was taken away as the family was trying to block the road with it. The cremation ground was locked as people in large numbers were trying to come inside.”