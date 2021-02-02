Inmate serving life sentence found dead in Luksar jail

A 44-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder in Luskar jail was found dead in his cell on Tuesday morning. While the police suspect that he may have taken his own life as the body was found hanging from a hook, his family suspected foul play.

The body was discovered at around 8 am.

“The inmate was transferred from Muzaffarnagar jail in December 2018 and was serving a life sentence for murder he committed 17 years ago. Some of his family members too were serving sentences in the Luksar jail. They are the ones who found him hanging today morning. He was brought to the jail infirmary and was immediately taken to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent for an autopsy,” said jail superintendent Bhim Sen Mukund.

His wife, however, said he was killed

“We had spoken on the phone yesterday itself and he seemed fine. When they brought him to the hospital we found injuries on his back. He was targeted and killed,” she said.

The family shared videos of the body on social media and demanded a probe.

“We have spoken to the family and shown them the area where the body was found and answered all their questions. There was no foul play,” said the superintendent.

Officials said that they are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Noida police officials said that they had not received any complaint from the family in the matter.

“There is only a ligature mark on the neck apart from which there are no injuries on the body. Appropriate action will be taken following the autopsy,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Vishal Pandey.