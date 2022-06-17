Inquiry to fix role into non-registry of flats in Vasundhara

Ghaziabad: The state administration has constituted an inquiry into alleged irregularities in giving homebuyers possession of their flats at 16 different housing societies and high-rises in Vasundhara. According to officials of the Ghaziabad district administration, about 250 flats have been handed over without a registry.

“There are instances of non-registry of about 250 different flats in 16 societies and high-rises where occupation was handed over to residents. The issue has been taken up by the state administration and an inquiry has been initiated by the additional housing commissioner, UPHDB. Non-registry has resulted in the administration losing stamp duty. The inquiry will also investigate the role played by officials,” said Vivek Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance).

Registry of flats is mandatory before they are handed over to occupants. The stamp and registration department gets 7% stamp duty on the valuation of the property. Registries of flats/houses entitles occupants to get the legal right to property while the administration generates revenue on account of stamp duty.

“We expect the inquiry to be completed within this month. An estimation of loss, on account of stamp duty, will be ascertained. The inquiry will also bring to light the circumstances under which possession was given to occupants. It is estimated that the occupants were given possession as far as five years ago,” Srivastava added.

Alok Kumar, founder member Federation of Association of Apartment Owners, said that non-registry of flats leads to many complications. “It is seen in many cases that possession is given without registries when the completion certificate is not obtained from the development agency. Occupation without registry does not entitle the occupant with a legal right to property,” he said.

“Furthermore, in such cases, local apartment owners’ associations cannot be formed, and the government also loses revenue,” Kumar added.

UPHDB officials have not shared details of the inquiry, or the exact number of flats in question. “An inquiry has been ordered from Lucknow, but we will not be able to share any more details at present,” said Rakesh Chandra, superintendent engineer, UPHDB.

The Vasundhara residential locality was developed by the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (UPHDB). It comprises about 19 residential sectors of housing and commercial development, in addition to group housing and societies developed over land allotted to realtors.

