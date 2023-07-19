Irked by erratic power cuts, locals stage protest at Noida-Dadri road

Large numbers of people gathered on the Noida-Dadri main road on Tuesday morning to stage protest against the frequent power outages in the Kulesara area, officials said. The protest caused disruptions in traffic flow on Tuesday morning. Several commuters captured videos of the demonstration, prompting the Gautam Budh Nagar police to take notice. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

However, the officials from the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), said that it is primarily occupied by unauthorized slumdwellers.

Manoj Jha, NPCL spokesperson, said, “The area is not designated for residential purposes and is considered illegal due to its close proximity to the Hindon river. Following a previous order from the NGT , no development is allowed, and power connections are not provided to those residing there. Consequently, we are adhering to the order.”

Jha further added, “Only a small number of individuals have been granted power connections, while the majority resort to illicitly tapping power cables, leading to an increased strain on the power lines and frequent disruptions in the power supply.”

A resident of Kulesara , Anuj, said, “We have been enduring severe power outages, and households here lack access to uninterrupted power supply. Since this issue has persisted for a long time, we took to the streets to protest against the power department.”

The protest caused disruptions in traffic flow on Tuesday morning. Several commuters captured videos of the demonstration, prompting the Gautam Budh Nagar police to take notice.

Pawan Kumar, station house officer of the Echotech police station, said, “The crowd was dispersed shortly after the incident was reported, and traffic flow resumed. No legal action has been taken regarding this matter.”

