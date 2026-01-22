Jaguar crash: Truck driver tried to fix damage, held

Noida: A day after a teenager died and three others sustained injuries after the Jaguar vehicle in which they were travelling was crushed between a divider and a truck on the Bhangel Elevated Road, police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver. A video accessed by HT showed that the truck’s damaged portion was fixed and welded properly. (HT Photo)

Police said the suspect has been identified as Viresh Singh, 32, a native of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, and a resident of Phase 2 in Noida.

“During the investigation, it came to light that the truck is owned by a Challera-based transportation firm, which had attached the vehicle to an online logistics platform. When the truck was heading towards Manesar from Challera, the accident took place,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49.

The SHO said, “The truck driver revealed that the car hit the truck from the left side. As the rear end of the truck was damaged, the driver went to Delhi and attempted to fix the damage to hide the accident.”

A video accessed by HT showed that the damaged portion was fixed and welded properly.

The arrest came after police scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras at the spot and prepared a list of trucks that crossed the Bhangel road during that period.

Early Tuesday morning, a Jaguar was heading towards Sector 37 from the Bhangel-Aghapur area in Sector 41. The front right part of the Jaguar hit the truck and got sandwiched between the truck and the divider, police said.

The right side of the car was completely damaged, and Falak Ahmad, 19, a resident of Sector 47 who was seated on the right side of the rear seat, died after she sustained severe head injuries, they added.

Her friends Ayush Bhati, 18, of Sector 47, Neel Pawar, 18, of Sector 50, and Ansh, 18, of Sector 48, students of classes 11 and 12, escaped with injuries.

The car belonged to Pawar’s father, Sushant, a property dealer, and on his complaint, a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered at the Sector 49 police station. Further investigation is underway.