Jewar: Son, aide booked for shooting 62-year-old father over property dispute

Two persons were booked on Sunday night for allegedly shooting at a 62-year-old man at his residence in Jewar’s Mangroli village that evening, said police on Monday.

The victim, a retired Army personnel, was identified as Shyam Singh Nirmal.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida, said that Nirmal was sitting inside his house premises at 6.30pm on Sunday, when the victim’s son -- Himmat Singh, 32 -- and his accomplice, riding on a motorcycle, shot at him twice from a point-blank range. “The victim suffered injuries in his head and left shoulder. His family members admitted him to a private hospital immediately, where he is currently undergoing treatment,” Pandey said.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer (SHO), Jewar police station, said that a police team was formed and an investigation was launched in the matter.

Nirmal, who retired from the Indian Army in 1990, had worked at a private company for a few years. “Nirmal lives with his nephew’s family, after he developed differences with his wife and son who have been living at a different house for the past 15 years. The 30-year-old wife of Nirmal’s nephew told us that the victim was sitting inside his house premises when Nirmal’s son Himmat and his aide shot at him,” Bahadur said.

Bahadur also said that Nirmal and his son have been involved in a property dispute for some time. “According to primary investigation, a land owned by Nirmal was acquired in the Jewar airport project and he had got a compensation amount and a developed land in return. However, he did not give any share from those to his son, and his son has been allegedly upset over the issue... so, he committed the crime,” Bahadur added.

A case was registered against the two suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) at the Jewar police station on Sunday. “A search to arrest the suspects is underway,” he said.