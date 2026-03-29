Jewar was a crime hub before, now it stands for growth: Aviation minister at Noida airport opening

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday termed the inauguration of the Noida international airport a “new heartbeat” for the National Capital Region, and hailed the facility’s potential to attract jobs and businesses in the state. He said that while Jewar was previously in the news for the wrong reasons, it has now become synonymous with industrial growth. PM Narendra Modi along with other senior ministers during the inauguration ceremony of Noida airport. (HT Photo)

“Jewar used to be in news for crime but it is associated with employment and industrial growth now... Now, people will come to Jewar for jobs and business. Security, cargo, tourism, agri and others will get an opportunity. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the common man has accessed air services with ease. The NDA government has progressed civil aviation under the PM,” he said.

Naidu said that the airport will positively influence the progress of the region by making Noida self reliant.

“Our big pride, the Noida airport, is ready for international flights now. Jewar has got a unique selling point with an international airport operational. The airport will remind us of our grand thought and heritage. The PM’s vision is that air cargo will ferry local products to all corners of the world. Youth will get highly skilled jobs and become self reliant,” said Naidu.

Reiterating the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, Naidu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the progress.

“For 8,900 days, the PM has worked continuously for the country as he has a vision to serve people. Because he gets joy in serving people. We all get urged to take a break from work, but the PM doesn’t. We take inspiration from the PM, who is not confined to any caste or region, because his family is entire Bharat and entire Bharat is his family,” said Naidu.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking on the occasion, said that the airport has given Noida its “wings”.

“Via Noida international airport, UP will get a new ‘Udan’. I thank and express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yesterday, on Ramnavami, the entire country had a festive mood due to Prime Minister’s vision, amid a world facing war and turmoil. In other countries, (prices of) petroleum products are increasing but due to the PM’s far-sighted vision and his excellent leadership, availability of petroleum products remains smooth and rates are kept in check,” he said.

The UP CM said that the PM’s decisions are all made to benefit the common man.

“To check prices, our PM has reduced excise duty for the benefit of common man. The decision is historic and we express gratitude on behalf of UP’s 25 crore people to the PM. In past 12 years, Bharat has marched towards becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the PM’s leadership. The Noida international airport is a part of that series of steps. A new construction of a new era will put Jewar on the global aviation map,” he said.

CM Adityanath also attacked the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in his speech.

“Due to their (Congress and SP) negativity, the Opposition used UP as a vote bank. From 2002 to 2017, UP grappled with lawlessness and indiscipline. But under the PM, the state has transformed to craft a new identity before the world. On November 25, 2021 we laid the foundation stone for the airport and today we are inaugurating it as this double engine government is working,” said Yogi.

He said better infrastructure will drive growth in the state, citing increased regional connectivity.

“Multimodal connectivity projects, including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Airport Expressway, Poorvanchal Expressway and other projects, will fuel development and the state will witness a new high through the airport. Lakhs of youth will get jobs,” said Adityanath.

Thanking farmers and the concessionaire Zurich International, Adityanath said, “Zurich has played a key role in making the airport and also we express gratitude to farmers. This region had a tradition of agitations, but when we connected them with the opportunities, they supported us. We thank farmers who supported us. Viksit Bharat Viksit UP will be a reality with airport.”