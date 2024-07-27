Kanwar Yatra: Parts from Okhla barrage to sanctuary go off bounds

Noida: To ensure safe and smooth passage for kanwariyas or kanwar yatra pilgrims, the Noida traffic police has put in place curbs on two of the four lanes between Okhla Barrage and Okhla Bird Sanctuary from Friday till August 4, said traffic officials on Friday. Kanwar pilgrims returning from Haridwar usually travel via Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida and continue through Delhi and Faridabad, towards their destinations in other states. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Kanwar pilgrims returning from Haridwar usually travel via Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida and continue through Delhi and Faridabad, towards their destinations in other states.

According to the Noida traffic police, about four kilometres of the pilgrimage route -- from Mayur Vihar through Shani temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary till Kalindi Kunj — falls within the Noida limits.

On Friday, the traffic police set up barriers near Sector 126 police station at Kalindi Kunj and diverted traffic on the two right lanes from Delhi to Noida side. This creates bottleneck and congestion in the area.

“To avoid any inconvenience to commuters, we have deployed additional traffic police personnel near Okhla Barrage,” said traffic inspector Shailendra Singh.

“Usually, the traffic from Okhla Barrage to Okhla Bird Sanctuary moves smoothly. But as the stretch narrows, traffic moves slower when peak hours of traffic begin. Traffic police personnel are working around the area to prevent any congestion,” he added.

Shalini Rastogi, who travels every day from her office in Jasola, Delhi to her home in Sector 137, Noida, said, “Today, I encountered massive traffic congestion in Noida and Delhi too. In the evening, when I was returning to home, I was stuck in congestion near Okhla Barrage due to a bottleneck and diversion. Today, my travel time extended around 15 to 20 minutes.”

Gauri Vajpai, a resident of Jaypee Wishtown in Sector 128 who works with a communication firm in Okhla, said that she has opted for “work from home” during the duration of the diversions.

“To avoid travel during diversions, I have opted to work from home as I do not want to get stuck in traffic. Last year, during these diversions, I got stuck in long traffic jam. So, just taking precautions this time,” said Vajpai, who drives to her workplace.

Traffic officers said that the diversion will be in place till August 4. Teams are also deployed at Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Noida Gate in Sector 14 to manage pilgrims coming from Mayur Vihar. At Noida Gate, traffic is paused for pilgrims’ safe crossing.