Keep vigil, be present till EVMs shift post counting: Admin to parties

NOIDA: Days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections’ vote counting on June 4, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has instructed political parties and their representatives in the fray to keep up their vigil at strong rooms, and be present till the shifting process of the EVMs and VVPATs takes place. The administration has put in place elaborate security arrangements in and around the Flower Market in Phase 2 (Noida) which currently holds the sealed electronic voting machines (EVMs). (HT Photo)

The administration has put in place elaborate security arrangements with extra police force and armed forces deployed in and around the Flower Market in Phase 2 (Noida) which currently holds the sealed electronic voting machines (EVMs).

To be sure, strong rooms at this market are being guarded round-the-clock by representatives of major political party candidates including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Samajwadi Party, besides the security agencies since the parliamentary constituency went to polling on April 26 in the second phase.

Officials informed that the Flower Market has been kept under constant vigil and being monitored round-the-clock through an artificial intelligence system.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that the counting of votes happen in a transparent manner and thus, all the contesting candidates and their representatives have been asked to keep up the vigil at the strong rooms at Noida’s Phase 2 Flower Market as we are just few hours away from the result day,” said additional district magistrate Atul Kumar on Friday.

“The candidates have been asked to remain present at the time of unlocking of the EVMs, and the shifting of EVMs and VVPATs (voter verified paper audit trails) to the warehouse post-counting on the day,” the official added.

The counting for Noida, Dadri and Jewar assembly segments will begin from 8am on June 4, at the Flower Market. Counting for Khurja and Sikandrabad assembly segments under Bulandshahr district of the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency will take place at Naveen Mandi at Anupshahr road in Bulandshahr, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration informed.

“For the Noida assembly segment, the number of tables has been increased from 14 to 21 while all other assembly segments consist of 14 tables that have been set up for the counting day. Four officials shall remain deployed on duty on each table for a smooth completion of the counting while one additional table has been put up for assistant returning officer deputed,” said ADM Kumar.

The Gautam Budh Nagar LS constituency recorded 53.63%, with Noida segment recording 46.98% voting, Dadri and Jewar recording 52.89% and 55.22% voting respectively, and Khurja and Sikandrabad of Bulandshahr district recording 59.39% and 60.89% voting respectively, as per the Election Commission of India.