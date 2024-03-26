Law student paid 6,500 to blackmailers before ending his life, say police

Police investigation into the death by suicide of a 26-year-old law student, who allegedly jumped into a nullah and died on Saturday, has revealed that he paid ₹6,500 to extortionists who were blackmailing him with some objectionable pictures and photos just before ending his life, said a senior police officer, adding that a team has been formed to trace the blackmailers. The exact extortion amount is yet to be ascertained. The technical team is scanning the mobile phone of the deceased and the suspect had contacted him multiple times in the last 24 hours before he left home. (AFP/representational image only)

After three days of investigation, a case of abetment to suicide was registered at Beta 2 police station on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“A team has been formed to trace the suspect as soon as possible, and our investigation revealed that the deceased, a first-year law student, had paid ₹6,500 in extortion money. When the suspect started demanding more money, he got upset and took his life,” said a senior investigator, asking not to be named.

The official further said, “The exact extortion amount is yet to be ascertained. The technical team is scanning the mobile phone of the deceased and the suspect had contacted him multiple times in the last 24 hours before he left home.”

Munendra Singh, station house officer, Beta 2, said, “On Tuesday, we received a complaint from the deceased’s family members. On their complaint, a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act was registered against the unidentified suspect (s).”

According to police, the first-year law student left home without informing anyone early morning. Later, his parents approached the police with a missing person complaint after they found a suicide note in their son’s room.

An initial probe revealed that the student had left home around 4.30am, the SHO said.

While searching for him with the help of CCTV footage and manual intelligence, policemen were alerted in the evening that a body was spotted in a nullah near the student’s home in Greater Noida.

In the suicide note, the student mentioned that “he came in contact with some persons on social media and fell into their trap. They made some objectionable photos and videos of the student and began blackmailing him for money,” said SHO Singh.

The investigation revealed that on Friday, the victim received a video call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. “After the call was disconnected, he started receiving threat messages to pay up or face dire consequences,” said the investigator, adding that, fearing defamation, he opted to end his life, rather than confide in someone and seek help.