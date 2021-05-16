Liquor shop owner held for violating lockdown guidelines

Noida: A liquor shop owner in Surajpur was nabbed by the Noida police for allegedly selling alcohol beyond the stipulated hours on Saturday and violating lockdown guidelines.

The suspect, identified as Rakesh, a native of Bulandshahr, was running a liquor shop in Malakpur village under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station. According to police, he was nabbed when the police were patrolling the area in the evening.

“Around 7pm, the patrolling team noticed that he was selling alcohol to locals from a house adjacent to his shop,” said Ajay Kumar, station house officer at Surajpur police station.

He said that a team apprehended Rakesh and seized 10 bottles and 38 quarters of imported whiskey from his possession. Police said his staff was also aiding him in the illegal sale of liquor and a search is on for them. The suspects were not only violating excise mandates but also Covid protocols as they were working without masks and social distancing, said police.

According to the state and district administration guidelines, liquor shops in Gautam Budh Nagar reopened on May 11 and are allowed to operate between 10am and 5pm. Selling after the stipulated hours is a violation of the lockdown guidelines.Officials said action can also be taken against people found purchasing liquor in an illegal manner.

Kumarsaid Rakesh has been found to have sold alcohol beyond the stipulated hours regularly. He and five others have been booked at the Surajpur police station under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Excise Act.

“Our inspectors are working in the field to ensure the lockdown guidelines are followed. Large crowds can no longer be seen at the shops now barring the initial few days. In case owners violate the guideline of selling liquor after hours, they are liable to pay a fine of ₹5,000,” said district excise officer R B Singh.