Liquor shop staff accuses excise officer of assault over ‘price tampering’ in GB Nagar

A liquor shop salesman has alleged that he was brutally assaulted by an excise inspector over claims of overcharging ₹10 on a beer bottle in the Jagat Farm area, prompting a protest by his family and a departmental inquiry by the Gautam Budh Nagar excise office.The department, however, claimed that the salesman sustained injuries while attempting to flee. The salesman, Manish Kumar, 28, a resident of Export Colony in Dadri, worked at a licensed liquor shop in the Jagat Farm area and was allegedly beaten with a stick by inspector Chandrashekhar. (Representational image)

The salesman, Manish Kumar, 28, a resident of Export Colony in Dadri, worked at a licensed liquor shop in the Jagat Farm area and was allegedly beaten with a stick by inspector Chandrashekhar, first at the shop and then again at the Delta 2 excise office on Friday, his family claimed. Manish reportedly sustained visible injuries on his hands, legs, and back; they further alleged.

The district excise officer, Subodh Kumar, confirmed an inquiry has been launched. “We have received a complaint and are investigating the matter. Preliminary findings suggest the inspector had gone to the shop after receiving a price tampering complaint. As per our information, the salesman tried to flee and fell, leading to injuries. Further action will follow based on the inquiry report,” Kumar said.

According to Manish’s cousin, a customer had visited the shop and either found beer unavailable or received a warm bottle. The customer allegedly complained to Inspector Chandrashekhar (single name), accusing the shop of overpricing. Following the complaint, the inspector reportedly arrived at the outlet, assaulted Manish on the spot, and forcibly took him to the excise office in a vehicle.

“There too, he was beaten with a stick,” the family claimed, adding that they found Manish in a severely injured condition around 8pm after a frantic search. They alleged that despite lodging a complaint at the Surajpur Kotwali police station, no immediate action was taken.

HT’s attempts to seek a comment from officers at the Surajpur Kotwali police station went unanswered.

No FIR was filed till the time of filing this report.

On Saturday, Manish’s family and supporters held a protest at the Surajpur Collectorate, demanding strict action against the excise officer. Protesters raised slogans and alleged the excise department disproportionately targets low-level staff like salesmen while ignoring violations by license holders and contractors.

“Price tampering happens at the level of contractors, but only salesmen are punished. Why was he beaten in isolation when he didn’t extort money from any customer?” a family member questioned. They further alleged that the excise office operates with unchecked authority and internal irregularities.