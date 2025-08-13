Locals face FIRs for opposing Ghaziabad civic body’s new waste facility

Residents of Dhabarsi village near National Highway-9 have been protesting for nearly five months against a newly established solid waste processing plant set up by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC), amid legal action against protesters. So far, three FIRs have been registered at the Masuri police station related to the protests, including against former MLA Aslam Chaudhary and resident Basit Pradhan, locals alleged. The waste processing plant processes about 900 metric tonnes daily out of the city’s total solid waste generation of roughly 1,400–1,500 metric tonnes. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police records, the first FIR was filed on May 7 for allegedly disrupting the movement of corporation vehicles transporting waste to the site. The second FIR, dated June 13, was lodged for damaging a road, and the latest, on August 11, again concerned disruption of corporation vehicles. “FIR was registered against locals on August 11, and it also figures in the name of former MLA Aslam Chaudhary. Basit Pradhan also faced a previous FIR, and he was arrested and sent to jail,” said Lipi Nagayach, ACP of Masuri circle.

The FIR on May 7 was filed under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobeying order issued by public servant), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation). The second FIR filed on June 13 was registered under BNS section 326(b) (mischief by injury), and also under sections 3 and 2 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The third FIR filed on August 11 was registered under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (using criminal force against public servant), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 191(2) (rioting).

The waste processing plant processes about 900 metric tonnes daily out of the city’s total solid waste generation of roughly 1,400–1,500 metric tonnes. The facility has been set up on around 21 bighas of leased private land about 300 metres from the village. Hundreds of dumpers carrying waste pass through Dhabarsi daily, starting at 8am and continuing until evening, sparking widespread complaints from residents.

“The huge dump site has been created about 300 metres from our village. Residents can hardly bear unhygienic conditions and foul smells. I faced an FIR and landed up in jail for six days. It seems that raising a voice against the dump site is a crime, and anyone raising voices or protesting gets booked. We have to cover the faces of children with masks and also stop our coolers as they take in foul smells. We want the site to be shifted,” said Basit Pradhan, a resident.

Former MLA Aslam Chaudhary also condemned the situation. “They have booked me too for protesting against the dump site. We face a major issue in that about 200–300 dumpers laden with solid waste pass through the Abadi. Locals, especially school children, face problems due to dirt and stink. In monsoon, the filthy water at the site seeps into the ground,” he said.

He further claimed that the foul smell spreads to nearby villages and that relatives have stopped visiting due to the stench. Chaudhary also highlighted police and corporation officials’ alleged apathy towards residents. “Women protested at the site and faced misbehaviour. They gave a police complaint, but their complaint was not registered. The police and corporation officials are apathetic towards our sufferings,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, Surendra Nath Tiwary, DCP of rural zone, said, “The complaint will be investigated, and suitable action will be taken.”

The village has a population of about 10,000, many of whom say the dump site has severely affected their quality of life. The corporation claims the site has received consent to establish from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and is functioning as a waste processing centre, though it is not yet fully operational.

“The site is about 1.5 km from Abadi. It has now been used for about 15 days. They are also protesting against the approach road to the site. A budget of ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for the road,” said Mithilesh Kumar, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s city health officer.

Kumar added that protests have occurred at other waste sites in Morta and Bhikkhanpur, with FIRs lodged there as well. The current facility is part of GMC’s attempt to address Ghaziabad’s lack of a proper solid waste processing infrastructure.

About five years ago, the state government proposed a waste-to-energy plant in Galand, Hapur district, over approximately 44.26 acres, locals said. However, construction has yet to commence amid strong opposition from local residents, who fear similar unhygienic conditions, they added.