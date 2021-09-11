Lotus Boulevard case: Security agency may lose licence

Noida police have recommended cancelling the licence of security agency, CISS Bureau, days after a handful of guards of the agency deployed at Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 allegedly assaulted a resident of the society on September 8. The society’s Apartment Owners Association (AOA) has also ended its contract with the agency and is now looking for a replacement.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said prima facie, investigation shows the security guards were not adequately trained. “The security agency also did not comply with the rules laid down in the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005. Noida police have submitted a report to the ADG law and order, Uttar Pradesh, seeking for the cancellation of the agency’s licence,” said the DCP.

Suresh Kumar Singh (55), a resident of Tower 28 in Lotus Boulevard, said on September 8, he had asked for the key to the building’s shaft from a security guard as he was installing broadband connection at his home, for which the technician needed access to the shaft. “The security guard refused saying I needed fresh permission from the management. I had sought permission a day before. After a heated argument with the guard, I took the key and got the work done,” he said.

Singh said when he reached the ground floor, some 15-20 security guards attacked him with canes, iron rods and cricket bats. The incident was captured in camera and was widely circulated on social media.

A case was registered against five named and 15 unnamed persons under Section 147 (rioting), Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Sector 39 police station. Singh also named the AOA president Tej Prakash in his complaint.

Prakash said he had no connection with the incident. “I have not talked to that man (Singh) for over a year. We condemn the incident and resolve to ensure the safety of residents. The same day (September 8), we called a residents’ meeting and decided to replace the security agency. The society has nearly 3,000 flats and 10,000 residents. We are looking for a suitable agency,” he said.

Meanwhile, the security agency said the security guards were provoked. Sandeep Kumar, regional manager of CISS Bureau, said Singh first called the security guard from his flat demanding for the keys to the shaft and then abused him. “He then reached the ground floor, abused and slapped the guard. The guard then informed about the incident to other security guards, which led to the unpleasant incident,” he said.

Kumar said the security agency had taken charge in May this year and that these guards were hired from the previous company, which was in charge of the society’s security. There are around 119 security guards in the society. The security agency alleged they approached Noida police for a counter FIR but their application was not accepted.

On September 9, the police had arrested eight security guards while one more was arrested on Friday. All the suspects are currently in judicial custody.