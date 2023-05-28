Man held for strangling one-yr-old daughter in Greater Noida

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his one year old daughter following a quarrel with his wife in Greater Noida, police said. The neighbour took the child to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, officials said. (Representative Image)

Deepak Prajapati, a resident of Salliyan colony in Jewar, has been identified as the suspect, according to Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

“The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday when Prajapati allegedly strangled his daughter with a dupatta. Upon hearing the child’s screams, a neighbour entered their house and witnessed the act, prompting them to inform the police. A police team quickly arrived at the scene, while the neighbour took the child to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead,” the officer said.

Investigation revealed that Prajapati had quarrelled with his wife, Gayatri Devi, on Friday afternoon, leading her to leave the house and return to her hometown in Aligarh.

“The couple had four children, including a boy. Following the domestic dispute, Devi left for her mother’s home, and later that evening, Prajapati strangled the youngest of their children. Upon being notified by the neighbour, he tried to flee but was arrested a few metres away from his home,” said Manoj Singh, station house officer of Jewar police station.

After learning about the incident from her neighbours, Devi rushed to Greater Noida and filed a complaint against her husband at the Jewar police station. “Devi has also alleged her husband of physically abusing her, which led to her leaving the house,” said the officer.

Prajapati was booked under sections of murder of the Indian Penal Code and was sent to judicial custody on Saturday, the officer added.