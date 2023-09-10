News / Cities / Noida News / Man arrested for killing father and grand uncle over property dispute in Greater Noida

Man arrested for killing father and grand uncle over property dispute in Greater Noida

ByArun Singh
Sep 10, 2023 08:45 PM IST

On being informed by family members, a police team reached the spot and found Raj Kumar dead. Vikramajeet was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment on Thursday afternoon

The Greater Noida police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man for killing his father and grand uncle over a property dispute on Wednesday night.

Raj Kumar and Veer Vikramajeet were found with their heads smashed. (Representative Image)
Greater Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Ashok Kumar said, “The suspect has been identified as Jasmin Rao, 21, a resident of Ballu Khera village under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station.”

“With the help of call records and technical analysis, Rao was taken into custody, and during interrogation, he admitted to the crime,” said the ADCP

Based on what Rao revealed during interrogation, police said on Thursday around 2am, Rao’s father Veer Vikramajeet Rao, 45, a writer by profession, and his uncle, Ram Kumar, 55, a retired roadways driver, were sleeping in the courtyard outside their home when the crime took place. “Rao silently approached them and bludgeoned his father to death with a spade. Hearing his cries, Ram Kumar woke up and was shocked to find Rao attacking his father,” said ADCP Kumar.

“Fearing identification, Rao attacked his grand uncle as well and crushed Ram Kumar’s head with a small hammer,” said ADCP Kumar.

During the investigation, it came to fore that Vikramajeet Rao wanted to build a studio in the courtyard of his home to make short films along with his friend, a YouTuber. To raise money for the construction of the studio, he sold his land in Aligarh.

The ADCP said, “Vikramajeet Rao was separated from his wife and seeking divorce from her. On August 31, a fight broke out between the husband and wife over the money from the sale of land and the partition of property. Following this, Rao decided to kill his father.”

On Thursday around 7 am, when Raj Kumar and Vikramajeet Rao could not be found anywhere at home, their family members went to the courtyard outside and were shocked to find them lying in a pool of blood.Raj Kumar and Veer Vikramajeet were found with their heads smashed. On being informed by family members, a police team reached the spot and found Raj Kumar dead. Vikramajeet was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment on Thursday afternoon.

Sunday, September 10, 2023
