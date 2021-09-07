Man arrested for killing wife in Noida over dowry

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of his 28-year-old wife whose family alleged that she was tortured for dowry and pushed from the second floor house in Sector 46.

The suspect was identified as Jay Kumar Saini. Police said that the victim, Pooja Saini, was a resident of Delhi.

Rajeev Kumar, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said the couple had married in February 2019 and they have an 18-month-old baby. “The victim’s family members filed a complaint on September 5. They alleged that her in-laws pushed her from the second floor. She received critical injuries and died,” he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Jay and his parents under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304-B (dowry death) of IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act,1961.

“On Tuesday, we arrested Jay Kumar from his Sector 46 house. His parents are at large. We have launched a search for them,” the SHO said.