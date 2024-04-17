Man dies after a speeding truck rams his motorbike in Greater Noida

A 24-year-old helmet-less man on a motorcycle died after a speeding truck rammed his vehicle from behind in Greater Noida’s Badalpur locality on Tuesday morning, said police, adding that the truck driver has been taken into custody. Pal’s post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday afternoon and on a complaint from the grieving family members, a case of death by negligence would be registered against the accused truck driver. (HT Photo)

Badalpur, station house officer, Amresh Singh said, “The deceased has been identified as Vipin Pal alias Monu, a resident of Rajatpur village in Badalpur locality. He was unmarried and worked on a contract basis at the municipal council in Dadri.”

“On Tuesday around 6.30am, when Pal was going to his office on his motorcycle, a speeding truck crashed into his bike from behind in front of Apollo Company in Dhoom Manikpur,” said Dhoom Manikpur, police outpost in-charge, sub-inspector Shailendra Singh.

Singh said, “As we received information on emergency helpline number 112, a team of police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.”

“It came to fore that Pal was not wearing a helmet when the incident took place. He sustained multiple injuries, including severe head injuries,” said SI Singh, adding that the truck driver was taken into police custody and his truck seized.

SHO Singh said, “The truck driver revealed that suddenly another vehicle appeared in front of his truck and in a bid to save the opposite vehicle he crashed into Pal’s bike.”

“Pal’s post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday afternoon and on a complaint from the grieving family members, a case of death by negligence would be registered against the accused truck driver,” said SHO Singh, adding that further investigations are underway.