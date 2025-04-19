Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man driving SUV shoots truck driver over honking held

ByArun Singh
Apr 19, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The critically injured truck driver, a resident of Badaun city, is underdoing treatment at the Safdarjung hospital, said police

Noida: A 47-year-old man driving a Toyota Fortuner allegedly fired at a 26-year-old truck driver over road rage in Sector 63, Noida, on Friday around 2am, police said, adding that the prime suspect and his worker have been arrested and a case of attempt to murder has been registered.

Police formed a team and arrested the suspects from the Noida-Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway. “Vikas, who was driving the SUV at the time of the incident, fired at Prasad from his licensed pistol,” officers said. (HT Photo)
Police formed a team and arrested the suspects from the Noida-Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway. “Vikas, who was driving the SUV at the time of the incident, fired at Prasad from his licensed pistol,” officers said. (HT Photo)

The critically injured truck driver, a resident of Badaun city, is underdoing treatment at the Safdarjung hospital, said police.

Police identified the suspects as Vikas Kumar, 47, originally from Bulandshahr who runs milk business in Jaipur and resides in Noida, Sector 71, and Lalit Kumar, 42, from Ambedkar Nagar. The victim was identified as Lalu Prasad, a resident of Badaun.

“On Thursday, I and my fellow truck driver, Lalu Prasad, had come to load snacks in two separate trucks at a factory in Noida, Sector 67. We stopped at a petrol pump for diesel. Around 2am on Friday, a Toyota Fortuner was parked in the middle of the road. When Prasad honked for a way, the SUV driver got angry and verbally abused him,” said Surjeet, 32, who was in another truck behind Prasad’s.

“Later, he (SUV driver) asked us to reverse the trucks. But he moved his vehicle close to the driver-side window, and irked by honking he pulled out a pistol and shot at Prasad,” he added.

As Surjeet alighted to help Prasad, the suspect and his friend fled the scene in their vehicle. After police was alerted, Prasad was finally admitted to a Delhi hospital. “Doctors told me that there is very little chance of his recovery,” he said.

Police formed a team and arrested the suspects from the Noida-Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway. “Vikas, who was driving the SUV at the time of the incident, fired at Prasad from his licensed pistol. The probe found that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Vikas and his worker Lalit were en route to Haridwar,” said Sector 63 SHO Avdhesh Pratap Singh.

The incident following heated arguments was also recorded on a CCTV camera footage, and on the complaint of Surjeet a case under BNS sections for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, intentional insult was registered. A probe is underway, said police, adding that victim Prasad has his wife and a 4-year-old son in his family.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Man driving SUV shoots truck driver over honking held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On