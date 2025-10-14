Man falls off 31st floor at Ghaziabad high-rise, cops suspect suicide

A 25-year-old software engineer died after falling from the 31st floor of a high-rise apartment in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Sunday night, police said on Monday, adding that initial findings suggest he may have died by suicide. According to police, while the broker and his friend were checking the apartment, the man received a phone call and stepped into another room. Moments later, he fell from the balcony attached to that room. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The man, a resident of Vaishali Sector 6 and employed with an IT firm in Noida, had gone to Saya Gold Society around 7pm with a friend and a local property broker to inspect a rented flat for his sister, investigators privy with the case details said on Monday.

According to police, while the broker and his friend were checking the apartment, the man received a phone call and stepped into another room. Moments later, he fell from the balcony attached to that room.

Assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Shrivastava said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being investigated from all possible angles. “It appears he jumped after receiving a call, but the exact reason is yet to be confirmed,” said SHO (Indirapuram) Ravendra Gautam.

Police said the victim’s mobile phone is locked, and efforts are on to retrieve the call detail records to determine who he was speaking with before the fall. “We are examining the CDR to identify the last person he spoke to and reconstruct the sequence of events,” an officer said.

Investigators said there were no signs of foul play found at the scene so far, though the final report will depend on the autopsy and forensic findings. The man’s family has been informed, and statements are being recorded to ascertain whether he was under any distress.