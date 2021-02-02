Man held for cloning ATM cards in Noida
Noida: A 24-year-old man was arrested during a routine check in Noida sector 62 on Monday night after police discovered 36 cloned ATM cards from him.
The suspect was identified by a single name as Nazim, a resident of Behlolpur, sector 63. According to police, the sector 58 police stopped his car for checking near the sector 62 roundabout at 10.25 pm.
“We found 36 ATM cards hidden under the mat of his vehicle and apprehended him,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.
When questioned, he allegedly told police that he was involved with a gang that cloned ATM cards. They would allegedly place an electronic reader and camera at ATM machine slots to capture details of card being used and use the information to clone the cards and use it to withdraw cash.
Police also found ₹58,000 found in the car.
Noida Police also arrested four mobile snatchers from near sector 56 on Monday evening and recovered 18 stolen phones.
“They would target crowds leaving from work in industrial areas in Delhi NCR. Last week there had been six snatchings in one day under sector 58 and Phase 2 police jurisdiction. The suspects were responsible for those and all the stolen mobiles were recovered from them along with 12 others,” said the DCP.
Police is now looking for their fifth accomplice who would sell these stolen phones in wholesale markets.
The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.
