Man held for stabbing sister-in-law, dumping her in Loni

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his 25-year-old live-in partner — who was also his sister-in-law — and dumping her in an isolated location in Loni’s Tronica City, police said. The woman survived the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. In 2022, the accused allegedly took the youngest sister of his wife with him to Mumbai, where they began living together without marriage, police said. (File Photo)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Azad, allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times around 2.30am on April 21 and fled the scene believing her to be dead, said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Loni circle.

“Upon information from a local in the early hours of April 21, we rushed a team to a bushy area near the Mandola Vihar housing scheme and found a woman crying in pain,” said Gautam. “She had multiple stabbing wounds and was bleeding profusely. The police team rushed her to a Community Health Centre in Loni, from where she was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi,” he added.

According to Gautam, the woman, had suffered 8–10 stab injuries across her body and face. Though she was unable to give a complaint initially, she later revealed her identity and narrated the incident to the police. Based on her statement and medical evidence, police took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR for attempted murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Azad on April 23.

Police revealed that Azad, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, was working as a supervisor at a packaging firm in Mumbai. He is married since 2012 and has four children, police said. His wife has two sisters — one of whom is married to Azad’s younger brother. The youngest sister, the survivor in this case, became acquainted with Azad about five years ago.

In 2022, Azad allegedly took the youngest sister with him to Mumbai, where they began living together without marriage, police said. According to investigators, the woman later began pressuring Azad to marry her, but he was unwilling and insisted on continuing their relationship without formalising it.

“Upset over the regular pressure for marriage, he planned to get rid of her,” Gautam said. On April 6, Azad brought the woman to Delhi under the pretext of attending a family function at his brother’s house. “He told us during interrogation that he had planned to kill [her] but did not get a chance,” the ACP added.

On the night of April 20, Azad allegedly took the woman to New Delhi railway station and gave her a sedative-laced cold drink. Once she became semi-conscious, he hired an autorickshaw and asked the driver to take him to Mandola Vihar in Loni, saying his wife was unwell. After being dropped off near a road, Azad took the woman to a nearby bushy area and allegedly stabbed her multiple times before leaving her for dead.

The woman, however, survived and was discovered by a local resident. She is currently recuperating at GTB Hospital in Delhi. Azad was tracked and arrested from near the Yamuna Pushta area using electronic surveillance and CCTV footage, police said.