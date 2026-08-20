‘Puchu’, ‘Biryani’ arrested with country-made pistols, live cartridges during night patrol in Delhi

Two youths with unusual aliases were arrested in northeast Delhi for allegedly possessing illegal firearms and live ammunition, police said on Thursday. Police subsequently conducted another operation at DDA Park in A Block, where they spotted Sagar. The 19-year-old allegedly fled when the police team tried to intercept him. (Representative Image/Hindustan Times)

The accused, Vishal alias "Puchu" and Sagar alias "Biryani", were arrested during night patrolling in Gokalpuri after police spotted them behaving suspiciously at two separate DDA parks in the area, an officer said, according to a PTI report.

According to police, a team was patrolling the area when it noticed Vishal at DDA Park in D Block. He allegedly tried to flee after spotting the police team but was chased and apprehended.

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How police found ‘Puchu’ and ‘Biryani’ "Vishal (20) tried to flee after spotting a police team at DDA Park in D Block but was caught. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him," a senior police officer said, the report added.

Police subsequently conducted another operation at DDA Park in A Block, where they spotted Sagar. The 19-year-old allegedly fled when the police team tried to intercept him.

He was chased by the police personnel and apprehended. A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were subsequently recovered from his possession, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police also found that the two accused had been seen together flaunting firearms in videos and posts on social media, the officer said.

Separate FIRs were registered at the Gokalpuri police station in connection with the recoveries.

Police said Vishal has no previous criminal involvement. Sagar, however, was earlier involved in an attempted murder case, according to the police.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Delhi teen arrested for flaunting illegal guns in social media videos, pistols seized

Another Gokalpuri arrest over firearms videos The arrests come weeks after Delhi Police arrested an 18-year-old man in the Gokalpuri area for allegedly flaunting illegal firearms in videos uploaded on social media. Two country-made pistols were also recovered from his possession, an official said on Friday.

Police identified the accused as Manish alias Kangla (18) and said he was apprehended during patrolling in northeast Delhi's Sanjay Colony on Wednesday evening.

"He uploaded videos showing himself brandishing illegal firearms," the officer said.

According to police, the team was conducting patrols in the area when it spotted Manish and attempted to stop him for verification. He allegedly ran into his house and refused to cooperate with the police.

During sustained questioning, Manish admitted that the weapons seen in the videos were real and that he had concealed them at his residence, police said.

Acting on his disclosure, police searched the house and recovered two country-made pistols, also known as desi kattas. The weapons were subsequently seized.

Police registered an FIR at the Gokalpuri police station in connection with the case. Manish was previously involved in a case registered at Farsh Bazar, according to police.

The latest arrests and the earlier case highlight how police are tracking social media posts and videos in which young men allegedly display illegal firearms.