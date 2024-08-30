Man posing as R&AW officer held in Noida, fake ID papers seized

A 55-year-old man posing as an officer of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), esd arrested on Friday, after the suspect was caught intimidating locals, including a hotel manager, by falsely claiming affiliation to the premier intelligence agency, Noida police said. The suspect, identified as Indranil Roy (55) hails from North 24 Parganasin West Bengal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect, identified as Indranil Roy (55) hails from North 24 Parganasin West Bengal, and was staying at a hotel in Sector 51, Noida, with his family under the false pretence of being a deputy inspector general (DIG) of R&AW, said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“When the hotel staff requested payment for the accommodation, Roy allegedly refused to pay, claiming his authority as a senior officer of R&AW. He displayed a fake ID to back his claims and tried to intimidate the hotel employees. Roy did not pay heed to repeated requests for payment, and went a step further to allegedly attempt to bribe the hotel staff by promising them government jobs in exchange for money. Sensing something foul, the hotel manager reported the matter to the police,” Mishra said.

Upon receiving the complaint, officers from Sector 49 police station arrived at the hotel. They found Roy in possession of a fake ID card and various other documents.

Roy was arrested, and a case was registered against him under Sections 318(4) (impersonation), 319(2) (cheating), 338 (act endangering life), 336(3) (acts endangering life), and 340(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

During interrogation, Roy admitted to previously owning a transport business, which did not do well for several years. He allegedly admitted that he had created the fake identity card for personal gain, intending to use it to manipulate situations to his advantage, police said.

A Fake ID card, PAN card, Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, passport and a Redmi mobile phone were seized from him, police said.