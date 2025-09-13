Man robbed of cash, gold worth 10 lakh on NH-9 in Greater Noida

A 25-year-old man from Greater Noida was allegedly robbed by three unidentified men of ₹90,000 in cash and about ₹10 lakh in gold items on National Highway- 9 on the night of September 10, said police, adding that they have registered an FIR and teams have been formed to trace the suspects. The complainant said he was attacked, threatened with gun and knife, and driven around before being freed near a police office. Probe is underway. (File photo)

The police identified the complainant as Mayank Mishra, a resident of Supertech Eco Village in Greater Noida, who had come to drop one of his friends to board her a bus to Rudrapura on the night of September 10.

In his complaint, Mishra said that it was around 11.35pm when the bus arrived and his friend boarded it. Later, one of the three unidentified men standing on NH-9 on a scooter forcefully entered into his car, and later the other two also entered.

In the FIR, Mishra said, “They checked my phone, beat me up and pointed a gun at my head. Later they made a video call to my brother and demanded money and also issued threats to kill if the demand was not met. One of them also threatened me with a knife on my throat. One of them started driving and drove around near IPEM College (Vijay Nagar) to Sector 62 area.

Mishra further stated that his brother arrived at their said designated spot near the Crossings Republik cut with ₹ 90,000 in cash, two gold chains, two gold coins, and some silver coins.

“They took the cash and gold and asked my brother to leave while telling him that I will be released soon. Later, they again roamed around in the car with me and were trying to get additional ₹10,000 from an online account. Later, they left me and my car near the DCP trans-Hindon office,” stated the FIR.

The officials of the Vijay Nagar circle said that the incident seems to be factual. They added that the complainant said that he was made to roam around in the car for about 2-3 hours.

“We have formed several teams to trace the three suspects and we are also scanning CCTV cameras installed on the highway and Delhi Meerut Expressway to get clues. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident on Friday. We will nab the suspects soon,” said Ritesh Tripathi, ACP of Vijay Nagar/Kotwali circle.

Police said an FIR against three unidentified suspects was registered under BNS sections of 309(4) (robbery), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at Vijay Nagar police station.