Man shot at in Greater Noida’s Kasna over child custody dispute
A man was allegedly shot at by his brother-in-law in Kasna area of Greater Noida over a family feud on Thursday. Police said that the victim was fighting a court case against his in-laws for the custody of his child.
According to the police, the victim has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Dankaur. He was married to a woman from Sadullapur village and they have three children — one daughter and two sons.
A senior police officer said that Naveen’s wife died by suicide in 2020 and her family members had held her in-laws responsible for her death.
Naveen and his family members were also booked and a case of dowry death was registered. He had also been to jail for around four months in the past and was out on bail.
Police said one of Naveen’s sons used to live with his in-laws after the death of his wife and he had filed a court case seeking custody of the child. “On Thursday, both the parties agreed to grant custody of the child to Naveen and their counsels along with Naveen went to take the child from Ladpura village,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police.
“Naveen’s brother-in-law Deepak, along with his friend, came on a motorcycle and opened fire on him. Around four rounds were fired and two bullets hit him in his wrist and shoulder. He was admitted to a hospital and is now out of danger” said ADCP Pandey.
Police said that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Deepak, his parents and one unidentified person. “Deepak and his parents are absconding but we will soon nab them,” said a police officer.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics