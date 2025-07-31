Man shot dead in Greater Noida, two arrested

Greater NoidaA 22-year-old man was shot dead by his friend in Dadri, Greater Noida, on Tuesday night, said police, adding that two suspects have been arrested while efforts are underway to apprehend the prime suspect. Investigation revealed that the victim and suspects were close friends. On Tuesday night, when they were chatting, a heated argument took place over a minor issue. When others were trying to pacify the fight, Vivek got angry and fired at him. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased has been identified as Babbal Kumar, a resident of a Bhogpur village in Dadri, Greater Noida.

“On Tuesday, around 9.00pm, when Babbal, along with his friends, Vivek, Vivek’s brother Abhishek, Bijendra, and Tapaesh, (identified by their single names) all in their 20s were chatting near his home, a fight broke out between them. Following the heated arguments, Vivek brought a pistol from his home and shot at Babbal once,” said Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Dadri.

“Following the incident, the suspects managed to flee, leaving Babbal bleeding at the scene. When his family learned about the gunshot injury, they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said SHO Kumar.

Police said Babbal suffered bullet injuries to his neck and ear. His post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, and two suspects, Abhishek and Bijendra, were arrested, said SHO Kumar.

Investigation revealed that the victim and suspects were close friends. On Tuesday night, when they were chatting, a heated argument took place over a minor issue. When others were trying to pacify the fight, Vivek got angry and fired at him.

“A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Vivek and three of his friends, whose involvement was also found in the fight. Multiple teams are formed to apprehend the prime suspect,” said SHO Kumar, adding that further investigation is underway.

.