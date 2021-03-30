Man, sister die as bus hits motorcycle in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 45-year-old man and his sister died while two children riding a motorcycle with them were injured when a speeding state-run bus hit their vehicle in the Badalpur area on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rajeev, a resident of Chapraula in Badalpur and his sister Vandana, 35, a resident of Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad. Vandana’s two children – 13-year-old daughter Mehak and 10-year-old son Krishna Dev – are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, police said, adding that passengers in the bus escaped unhurt.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said that the UP roadways bus was going to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr while the four persons were coming from Ghaziabad to Badalpur on Holi evening. “Rajeev was riding the motorcycle while Vandana was riding pillion with the two children. The two vehicles collided with each other at a crossing near Badalpur industrial area,” he said.

Local people informed police and the four victims were rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, where Rajeev and Vandana were declared brought dead, the SHO said.

Police said the bus driver fled the spot after the incident, leaving the vehicle. The bus has been seized, police said, adding that there were some passengers in the bus who were evacuated and sent in another bus.

“A case has been registered against unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304-A (death due to negligence) of IPC. We have launched a search for the driver,” the SHO said.