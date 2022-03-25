Home / Cities / Noida News / Man slashes throats of minor daughters in Ghaziabad’s Loni
Man slashes throats of minor daughters in Ghaziabad’s Loni

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Satyavir Singh, who allegedly slashed the throats of his daughters, aged 11 and 6 years, following an altercation with his wife, Jyoti
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 35-year-old man allegedly slashed the throats of his two minor daughters, following a dispute with his wife at Tila Shehbazpur area in Loni on Thursday morning. The police said that the suspect was nabbed by his neighbours minutes after the incident. They said he used a kitchen knife to commit the crime.

The suspect has been identified as Satyavir Singh, who allegedly slashed the throats of his daughters, aged 11 and 6 years, following an altercation with his wife, Jyoti.

The police said that Jyoti had been staying with her parents for the past several months due to marital discord with her husband and she visited her husband’s house on Thursday in order to take part in a religious ritual.

“The suspect and his wife went into an altercation when he pressed upon her to stay back at the house and not to go to her parents’ house. The woman refused and it infuriated Satyavir. All of a sudden, he pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed her two minor daughters. Hearing their cries, the neighbours arrived at the spot and nabbed the suspect. He was later handed over to the police,” said a police officer.

The suspect’s wife said that after the dispute with her husband, she went to a local police post to seek help.

“My younger daughter has sustained severe injuries. My husband is unemployed and he indulges in alcoholism and that is why I don’t stay with him. Both my minor daughters were rushed to a nearby hospital by my in-laws,” Jyoti said.

Police said that an FIR has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Loni Border police station and the suspect arrested.

“We have also seized the knife that was used to inflict the injuries on his two daughters. Both were rushed to the hospital and are now in a stable condition. The suspect and his wife had some domestic disputes that led to the gory incident,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police, Ghaziabad (rural).

