Man who ‘killed’ wife in Gzb surrenders in a separate 2011 case

A 42-year-old man, who allegedly killed his wife in Raj Nagar Extension on October 14, surrendered before a Muzaffarnagar court in a 14-year-old accident case on Thursday.

The suspect, Vikas Sehrawat, estranged from his wife Ruby Sehrawat, allegedly shot the woman dead in her Raj Nagar Extension house on Tuesday morning. The couple, who apparently had a case under the Gangsters Act registered against them, had been married for 17 years. They have two daughters, aged 14 and 11, police said. The 11-year-old was home when the incident happened.

“Vikas had a non-bailable warrant issued against him for a 2011 case related to an accident. Three teams had been on the lookout for him. Once we get the suspect’s custody, he will be brought to Ghaziabad for questioning,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP of Nandgram circle.

The officials privy to the case said Vikas, who was unemployed, would visit her wife often. The duo had reportedly got one Akshay Sangwan killed on August 24, 2020, at his Modinagar house in revenge for the murder of Ruby’s brother, Dipendra Kumar, in April 2019.

“We will soon obtain Vikas’s remand for Ruby’s murder, and ascertain the reason behind the killing and seize the weapon used,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, DCP of the city zone.