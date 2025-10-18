Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Man who ‘killed’ wife in Gzb surrenders in a separate 2011 case

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Man who ‘killed’ wife in Gzb surrenders in a separate 2011 case
    Man who ‘killed’ wife in Gzb surrenders in a separate 2011 case

    The couple, who apparently had a case under the Gangsters Act registered against them, had been married for 17 years.

    A 42-year-old man, who allegedly killed his wife in Raj Nagar Extension on October 14, surrendered before a Muzaffarnagar court in a 14-year-old accident case on Thursday.

    The suspect, Vikas Sehrawat, estranged from his wife Ruby Sehrawat, allegedly shot the woman dead in her Raj Nagar Extension house on Tuesday morning. The couple, who apparently had a case under the Gangsters Act registered against them, had been married for 17 years. They have two daughters, aged 14 and 11, police said. The 11-year-old was home when the incident happened.

    “Vikas had a non-bailable warrant issued against him for a 2011 case related to an accident. Three teams had been on the lookout for him. Once we get the suspect’s custody, he will be brought to Ghaziabad for questioning,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP of Nandgram circle.

    The officials privy to the case said Vikas, who was unemployed, would visit her wife often. The duo had reportedly got one Akshay Sangwan killed on August 24, 2020, at his Modinagar house in revenge for the murder of Ruby’s brother, Dipendra Kumar, in April 2019.

    “We will soon obtain Vikas’s remand for Ruby’s murder, and ascertain the reason behind the killing and seize the weapon used,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, DCP of the city zone.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Man Who ‘killed’ Wife In Gzb Surrenders In A Separate 2011 Case
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes