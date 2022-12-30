Master Plan 2031 to get finalised in January with new TOD zones in Ghaziabad

The draft Master Plan 2031 may take shape in 2023 as the Ghaziabad development authority has received another 35 public objections against the transit-oriented development (TOD) zones of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

The authority officials said they have planned to dispose and incorporate the changes to the draft plan and send it to the state government for final approval in January.

“We have now received 35 public objections in connection with the TOD zones. We are likely to dispose these of in January and incorporate the changes in the draft master plan. So, it is likely that the final draft of the master plan will be sent to the state government for final approval in January 2023,” said Rajiv Ratan Sah, the authority’s town planner.

The draft plan has been in the preparation stage in 2022.

In September, the Uttar Pradesh government rolled out a new policy for TOD and in accordance the GDA, prepared a zonal plan that incorporates TOD areas along seven RRTS stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai depot, Modinagar (north) and Modinagar (south), besides two special development areas (SDAs) at Guldhar (250 hectares) and Duhai (400 hectares).

The new TOD zones in Ghaziabad have been defined in accordance with the state government’s latest TOD policy and the zones are also part of the draft Master Plan 2031.

A master plan is a broad layout of a city and clearly lays out different areas in accordance with different land use purposes such as residential, commercial and industrial. The Master Plan-2031 is divided into three parts for Ghaziabad city, Loni and Modinagar/Muradnagar.

The proposed seven of the TOD zones and two SDAs are covered under the 17km section of the RRTS project in Ghaziabad. This 17km section will be the country’s first RRTS stretch to begin passenger operations.