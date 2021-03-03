IND USA
noida news
noida news

Mercury on rise in Noida, air quality improves

Noida: The air quality of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Wednesday improved to ‘moderate’ levels for the first time in the past 24 days, while that of Noida continued to be under the ‘moderate’ category for the third day in row, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:19 PM IST

Noida: The air quality of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Wednesday improved to ‘moderate’ levels for the first time in the past 24 days, while that of Noida continued to be under the ‘moderate’ category for the third day in row, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, Noida saw a rise of three degrees Celsius (°C) in the maximum temperature which settled at 30.8°C on Wednesday against 27.8 °C a day earlier. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the day temperature was 4°C above the season’s average. The minimum temperature for the city was almost similar at 17.9°C against 17.1°C on Tuesday.

According to weather analysts, proper ventilation due to the rise in mercury and good wind speed helped in dispersion of the pollutants from the region.

According to IMD, the mercury may slightly rise further in the next few days but will oscillate around 14°C as minimum and 30-32°C as maximum for Safdarjung, Delhi, which is also average for NCR. For NCR, as per reading at Safdarjung station, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than the season’s average and the maximum at 30.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the season’s average.

“The mercury is likely to rise for the next few days until March 7 when the region may see light rains. The wind speed will remain moderate and north-westerly,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida improved and entered ‘moderate’ zone after oscillating in-between ‘poor’ to ‘severe’ category since February 7.

“The wind speed will remain good though may drop slightly on March 5 and 6 due to an approaching western disturbance. The ventilation will be good,” said Srivastava.

According to CPCB, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Wednesday was 168 against 153 a day earlier, both under ‘moderate’ category. The AQI of Greater Noida improved to 189 against 218 a day earlier, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 198 against 218 a day earlier.

An AQI up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to oscillate between ‘satisfactory’ and lower end of ‘poor’.

“Surface winds are high but forecasted to slow down by tomorrow. Although day is becoming warmer, AQI is forecasted to marginally deteriorate towards the high end of moderate to lower end of the poor category by tomorrow. But AQI will not stay in poor for a longer time and likely to marginally improve thereafter and forecasted to oscillate between poor and moderate category on March 5 and 6,” said a SAFAR statement on Wednesday.

