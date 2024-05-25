Mother-daughter duo injured as their car rams tractor on Yamuna Expressway

A 32-year-old woman and her 58-year-old mother were severely injured after their car rammed a tractor laden with bricks on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jaypee Sports City exit on Friday, senior police officers said on Friday. Although two-wheelers and tractor trolleys are prohibited on the access controlled Yamuna Expressway, in view of the safety of the motorists, many openly flout the rules, say police. (HT Photo)

Although two-wheelers and tractor trolleys are prohibited on the access controlled Yamuna Expressway, in view of the safety of the motorists, many openly flout the rules, said police.

According to Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, the incident happened around 9.30am on Thursday when Shikha Jindal and her mother Sandhya Jindal, residents of Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, was heading from Mathura towards Delhi on the Yamuna Expressway in a Hyundai Creta SUV.

“The women were coming from Vrindavan temple. Near the Jaypee Sports City exit, the SUV suddenly rammed a tractor trolley laden with bricks that was going in front of the vehicle. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider on the expressway and the Creta crashed into the tractor trolley from behind, The mother and daughter were severely injured, while the 28-year-old tractor driver also sustained minor injuries,” said Kumar.

“The two women were stuck inside the mangled car after the crash. Within five minutes of receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and broke open the car doors, after much effort, to rescue the woman and rush them to a nearby hospital,” said Sanjay Singh, station house officer of Dankaur police station.

The tractor driver was given first-aid at the hospital and allowed to go. Police said they have received no complaint in the matter.

“While the mother and daughter did not suffer life-threatening injuries as the air bags inflated, the daughter, who was driving the vehicle, sustained injuries to her arms and was discharged after treatment on Thursday. Sandhya sustained a fracture in the lower limbs. She is stable and has a surgery planned for Saturday. The duo was referred to Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 from a private hospital in Greater Noida where they were first admitted for treatment,” said an official from Kailash Hospital, Sector 27, Noida.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority on Friday asked the police to strictly implement all traffic norms on Yamuna Expressway with an aim to ensure safety to motorists.

“In the concessionaire agreement, two-wheelers and tractor trolleys are prohibited entry to the access controlled Yamuna Expressway in view of safety. They are allowed to use only the 60-metre wide service road. In view of the recent accident, we have written to the police asking them to tighten enforcement and not allow the two-wheelers and tractor trolleys that may cause accidents,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.