Motorbike stunt on Noida e-way costs couple 53,000

A man and a woman performing a stunt on a moving motorcycle on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway were penalised with a challan of ₹53,500 on Sunday, officials said on Monday. The traffic police said they took cognisance of a five-second video of the incident that went viral on social media. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 police station, which was also informed about the violation, the officer said. (HT Photo)

In the video, the two individuals are seen riding at high speed on the busy expressway without wearing helmets. The woman, who sat on the fuel tank, facing the rider, was holding a helmet in her hand. Police said the act was also captured by CCTV cameras installed along the expressway.

According to Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida, “Taking cognisance of the video, we have issued a challan of ₹53,500 under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

“A commuter recorded the video on his smartphone and tagged the traffic police on X. Based on the footage and social media report, the challan was issued at around 1:46pm on Sunday,” Yadav said.

The police cited violations under Sections 181, 184, 184A and 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deal with driving without a licence, dangerous driving, disobedience of lawful directions, and riding without a helmet.

According to Noida traffic police data, 1,143,602 challans were issued between January and May 2025, of which 618,078 were for helmet violations. Nearly 1.1 million fines were recovered in the same period.