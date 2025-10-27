Need to ensure no citizen is deprived of health care: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that fulfilling social responsibility along with medical responsibility should be a priority of health care institutions and stressed that no citizen should be deprived of health care services.

President Murmu, along with Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram for the inauguration of Yashoda Medicity Hospital, a new private health care facility.

“Along with medical responsibility, social responsibility should be a priority for healthcare institutions. I wish that this institution acts in line with the mission of affordable world-class health care service to all,” she said.

“It is because there are many underprivileged people who live in the country, and these people contribute towards national development. Their lives are equally important, and they should get benefit and support in every field and should also get health care services,” President Murmu said, while addressing the gathering at the event.

She said that protecting people from diseases and improving their health is a priority for the government, and for this purpose, health and medical infrastructure, institutions, and services are being continuously expanded across the country.

“Health care is a vital component of nation building. Health care infrastructure and services are being expanded regularly. All such efforts in health care services are crucial for Swasth Bharat (healthy India) and Viksit Bharat (developed India). So apart from the efforts of the government, all stakeholders should have an important role,” the President said. “All stakeholders should also ensure that better health care services are available in every part of the country, and no citizen should remain deprived of effective health care services.”

She added that, with the support of excellent health care institutions in both the private and government sectors, India will gain more recognition as a global health care destination.

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Singh, a former MP from Ghaziabad, said that the health care sector under his leadership has gone to the doorsteps of the poor as a right.

“We have ensured that no poor should lose hope due to any sort of disease… We have focused on health care infrastructure, and as a result there are now 800 medical colleges across the country, compared to 387 in 2014. In 2014, there were about 50,000 MBBS seats, and now these have become more than 1.2 lakh. A decision was taken to set up 22 new AIIMS, and 12 of the AIIMS are fully working while the construction of four is in full progress. Once all these start functioning, Bharat’s health network will become stronger,” Singh said.

He added that these are signs of compassion and responsibility towards the society while things are progressing fast to achieve an India that is strong and healthy.

CM Adityanath said the private health care facility in Ghaziabad was a step towards investment in the state and also a mode of providing employment.

“It is just not an inauguration, but it is an investment and mode of employment. It is a mode of employment for about 5,000 people, including doctors, health care and paramedic staff, and others. In the past 11 years, Bharat has leaped forward in the health care sector,” he said.

“In UP, we have created 42 new medical colleges, and two AIIMS are successfully operational in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur. Many super-specialty institutions have come up in UP to ensure that 25 crore citizens get better health care services,” the CM added.

Anupriya Patel, the minister of state for health and family welfare, and UP deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the newly-inaugurated health care facility is spread over an eight acre campus and designed to accommodate 1,200 beds. It offers a comprehensive range of multi-speciality services including quaternary care and cancer care.