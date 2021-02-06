New 400 kV power station to start its operations by March-end

NOIDA: Nearly 40,000 power consumers residing in at least 10 sectors of the city will have an uninterrupted electricity supply by the end of March this year as the new 400 kV power station in Sector 123 is set to start functioning, officials said on Saturday.

Constructed by the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL), the power transmission company (transcom) of the state, the officials said that the new power station will benefit sectors 61 to 65, 49, 73, 77 and 78, among others.

According to the officials, the transcom has also started construction of three 132 kV power sub-stations in the city which will supply electricity to the industrial units in different sectors.

Punit Gupta, UPPTCL superintending engineer (transmission), said that Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which had been awarded the contract to install two transformers of 500 MVA-capacity in the 400kV power station, has almost finished its job. “The new power house will start transmission of electricity to three 132 kV power sub-stations, which are being constructed in sectors 63, 67 and 115, and will be ready by end of the current fiscal 2020-21. These three sub-stations will ensure uninterrupted power supply to different industrial areas of Noida,” he said.

Gupta also said that once the new 400 kV power station comes into operation, the load on two existing 400 kV power stations in sector 148 and Pali will automatically be reduced. “With three power stations operative, the electricity can evenly be transmitted to different power sub-stations,” he said, adding that the new power station will get electricity from the 765 kV power grid at Jahangirpur in Greater Noida.

The superintending engineer further said the construction work for the new power station was halted on several occasions to check pollution. “But, with almost 80% work done, now we are sure to make it operational by March 31,” Gupta said.

It may be noted that the construction for this power station had begun in 2015.