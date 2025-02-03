New cow shelter opens in Gr Noida to help in stray cattle problem 

GREATER NOIDA: Amid rising concerns over stray cattle disrupting traffic, damaging crops, and causing accidents, a new cowshelter has been set up in Pauwari village, Greater Noida, to house 500 stray cattle, officials informed on Saturday. The Greater Noida authority has been under pressure to address the rising number of stray cattle, which often wander onto highways, causing accidents and disrupting daily life. (HT Photo)

The facility, spread over 18,200 square meters, is designed to provide proper care, food, medical assistance, and shelter to abandoned cows and bulls, offering a structured solution to the growing menace.

The Greater Noida authority has been under pressure to address the rising number of stray cattle, which often wander onto highways, causing accidents and disrupting daily life. The shelter is the second such facility in the region, with another already operational in Jalpura.

Authorities have planned for future expansion, ensuring that more stray cattle can be accommodated if needed.

Shrilakshmi VS, additional CEO, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority said, “The authority is committed to sustainable urban development and managing stray cattle is an integral part of this. The Pauwari cowshelter is well-equipped with proper fodder storage, medical facilities, and separate sections for cows and bulls. This is the second such shelter in the region, and we plan to expand it further as needed.”

Built at a cost of ₹6.5 crore, the shelter includes separate sections for cows and bulls, a fodder storage unit, a veterinary care room, living quarters for staff, a guard room, and a secure boundary wall. Officials believe that by systematically relocating stray cattle, both urban and rural areas in Greater Noida will see relief from the increasing nuisance.

The facility was inaugurated in Greater Noida by MLA Jewar, Dhirendra Singh, on Friday. “The rising number of stray cattle has been a major concern for farmers and commuters. This cowshelter in Pauwari is a much-needed step towards addressing the issue. It will provide a safe space for abandoned cattle and help reduce accidents on roads and damage to crops. We will continue to support such initiatives in Greater Noida”, said MLA Jewar.

GNIDA meanwhile, has urged locals to ensure responsible cattle ownership, discouraging the abandonment of aging or unproductive livestock. Additionally, the authority has requested the public to report stray cattle so that they can be relocated safely instead of roaming in urban areas.

Sunil Verma, a resident of Sector 3 in Greater Noida, a daily commuter, expressed relief over the new cowshelter but stressed the need for proper implementation. “Stray cattle on roads are a major safety hazard. I have seen multiple accidents because of cows suddenly coming onto the roads. If this shelter actually helps in relocating them, it will be a big relief for drivers, but authorities must ensure regular monitoring so that the problem doesn’t resurface,” he said.