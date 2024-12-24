NGT rules ignored: uncovered construction materials causing dust pollution in Noida

NOIDA: Despite the implementation of stringent pollution control measures under Grap (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage 4, violations of environmental norms continue to plague parts of Noida, locals informed on Monday. Hefty penalties are being imposed on violators. So far, around ₹ 2 crore environmental fine has been imposed on Grap violators in Noida, said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UP Pollution Control Board Noida. (HT Photo)

In Sector 51, residents are concerned over the illegal dumping of building materials such as sand, and on being left uncovered in open spaces near Gate Number 11 and C-Block Park. They allege that it is also adding to the air pollution in the area besides obstructing access to public spaces.

The materials, allegedly dumped by residents of a nearby village, remain exposed to the air, leading to significant spreading of dust.

“The open dumping of dust and sand near Gate 11 is a serious issue. It not only blocks access to public spaces but also adds to the already poor air quality in the area. We urge the authorities to act swiftly before the pollution worsens further,” said Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Sector 51.

Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary of the District Development Residents’ Welfare Association said, “This is a clear violation of NGT and Grap guidelines. Such negligence during a critical pollution phase endangers public health. We request the authorities concerning to penalise the offenders and ensure the building materials are removed.”

“We will coordinate with the local authorities to identify the violators and take necessary legal action to ensure compliance with pollution control norms. Hefty penalties are being imposed on violators. So far, around ₹2 crore environmental fine has been imposed on Grap violators in Noida,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UP Pollution Control Board Noida.

According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, leaving construction materials uncovered is a direct violation of pollution control norms, particularly during winter when air quality in the National Capital Region is already critical.

On Monday, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida was recorded at 322 (very poor) while that of Greater Noida was logged under poor zone, at 250, as per the data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

To be sure, Grap Stage 4 was reimposed in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to a significant deterioration in air quality on December 16, 2024, when the Air Quality Index in Delhi surpassed the 400 mark, entering the “severe+” category.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) convened an emergency meeting and decided to enforce Stage 4 restrictions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. It includes several stringent measures including ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi and nearby NCR districts with certain exceptions.