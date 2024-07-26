NGT takes cognisance of tree felling at Surajpur factory, issues notices

GREATER NOIDA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the rampant felling of trees at a sprawling Surajpur factory in Greater Noida, official aware of the matter said on Thursday, and sent notices to various government bodies. Thousands of fully-grown trees have been allegedly felled at a factory sprawling over 1200 bighas (743.8 acres) land in Greater Noida’s Surajpur in the last one month. (HT Photo)

A green panel has served notice to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, principal chief conservator of forests; district magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar; among others, and sought responses from them in the matter.

The NGT bench comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel said, the matter indicates violation of the provisions of Environment Protection Act, 1976.

“Power of the tribunal to take up the matter suo-motu has been recognised by the honorable Supreme Court and hence, we implead Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, UP, MoEF&CC, UP Forest Corporation and district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar as respondents in the matter,” it said.

“Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing scheduled on October 14, 2024”, the bench stated further.

Thousands of fully-grown trees have been allegedly felled at a factory sprawling over 1200 bighas (743.8 acres) land in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, in the last one month. The incident was highlighted by environment activists and residents leading to local government departments swinging into action.

Forest department officials informed that actions were being taken against the culprits involved.

“We have been taking action and confiscated felled trees from the spot. On July 9, police and the department had jointly sealed the factory site as the tree-felling continued unabated without procuring a NOC (no objection certificate) from the forest department,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.