NHAI proposes 140 toll tax for a full 60-km ride on Delhi-Meerut expressway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday rolled out tentative toll rates for the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and invited bids from interested agencies to serve as toll collector. The DME was opened for commuters in April but no toll was levied till date.

As per the tentative rates, which the official say will be finalised and notified by the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), a car travelling the full 60-km length of the DME will have to shell out ₹140 as toll fee.

“The NHAI has invited bids for toll operators and proposed the toll rates. The MoRTH will finalise the toll and then issue a notification to this effect,” said Mudit Garg, project director from NHAI. “The notification process may take a fortnight. Once the rates are approved, we will move forward to select the agency. For some routes, we are yet to decide on the toll and that will be rolled out later.”

The toll, he said, will be charged as per the distance travelled and will be deducted from the FASTag system linked to the vehicle. In case of non-FASTag vehicle, the authority will recover double the toll at the exit point and the driver will also be penalised, he added.

In February, the Union government had made it mandatory for all vehicles to be linked to the FASTag system, which enables a vehicle to pass through toll plazas without having to pay in cash and cut traffic queues.

For the purpose of calculating the distance travelled, the NHAI has installed the automatic number-plate readers (ANPRs) at all entry and exit points.

According to NHAI, the annual toll collection potential on the Expressway is estimated to be about ₹111.39 crore with cars/jeeps/light motor vehicles accounting for about 82% of the traffic and buses,trucks and other heavy vehicles accounting for 14%.

The 59.77km 14-lane DME has three phases — phase 1 links Sarai Kale Khan and UP Gate, phase 2 connects UP Gate and Dasna, and phase 4 connects Dasna and Meerut. Phase 3 is a six-lane 32-km access-controlled alignment between Dasna and Hapur.

The DME has three inner expressway lanes on each side while the outer four-lane roads on each side will be highway lanes and free of toll, said officials. They added that no two-wheelers, three-wheelers or slow-moving vehicles will be allowed on the expressway lanes.