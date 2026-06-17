NHAI submits draft alignment report for eight-lane 31km elevated road

NOIDA: The National Highway authority of India (NHAI) has submitted draft alignment report of an 8-lane 31km Expressway to the Noida authority that will lead to identifying the areas for land acquirement for this project, said officials on Tuesday. The proposed expressway will be stretched from Noida’s Sector 94 (at Delhi border) till Greater Noida’s Chi-I sector. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the expressway will be stretched from Noida’s Sector 94 (at Delhi border) till Greater Noida’s Chi-I sector.

As the commercial operations on Noida International Airport commenced on Monday, the government agencies have expedited the work on this expressway since there is a need to develop an alternative route to decongest existing routes, they said, adding that the agencies have started identifying the land on which this e-way has to be constructed.

On Monday, additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Satish Pal conducted a meeting participated by senior officials from the Yamuna authority, the NHAI, the National High Speed Rail Corporation, Greater Noida authority, and irrigation department, among others, about building the expressway parallel to the Yamuna Marg closure, as an alternative route to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on all aspects related to the alignment of the proposed road, and the Sarabjeet Singh Rana, consultant, NHAI, proposed the alignment from Noida Sector-94 to Chi-4, Greater Noida, said officials.

“It was also proposed to provide connectivity for traffic at three locations on the proposed road… Land acquisition calculations are being done for the expressway,” AK Arora, general manager of the Noida authority told HT, adding that “NHAI consultant informed that the detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared and will be submitted soon.”

Once the DPR is submitted, the land to be acquired will be identified and the project will witness further progress, said officials.

The NHAI is expected to submit DPR in another three months, said Arora.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and irrigation department had in March inspected the proposed 31-km elevated road site to assess the project’s feasibility and alignment, said officials. Subsequently, the UPEIDA engaged Almondz Global Infra to conduct a feasibility study, following which a DPR is being prepared by NHAI, said officials.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months, with costs shared by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities, they said.

The elevated corridor will start from Okhla Barrage near Noida Sector 94 and run along the Yamuna embankment before connecting to Chai-I on the Yamuna Expressway near Gharbara village, opposite Gautam Buddha University, said officials.

The project is expected to provide direct connectivity from Delhi to the Noida International Airport, reducing travel time and ease congestion on the expressway, officials added.

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