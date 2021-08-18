Home / Cities / Noida News / Nigerian held for staying in India illegally since 2013
An FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • The 34-year-old Valentine Ahosota was staying in a rented flat in a high-rise society in Sector Mu of Greater Noida, under the Dadri police station limits, the officials said
PTI | , Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 05:20 PM IST

A Nigerian national was arrested in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after he was found living in India illegally since 2013, officials said.

The 34-year-old Valentine Ahosota was staying in a rented flat in a high-rise society in Sector Mu of Greater Noida, under the Dadri police station limits, the officials said.

"He was arrested on Wednesday for staying in India illegally. When checked, his passport was found to have expired on December 9, 2017 while his visa for stay in India had ended on May 10, 2013," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the spokesperson said.

