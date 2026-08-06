NMRC issues notice to firm as crane sling incident hits ops

NOIDA M3M India, in a statement, acknowledged receiving the notice, stating that it regretted the incident and “fully recognises the seriousness of the concerns raised” by NMRC. (HT Archive)

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has issued a show-cause notice to real estate developer M3M India after a crane sling from its under-construction commercial project near Sector 51 snapped and became entangled with the Aqua Line’s overhead equipment (OHE), disrupting metro services for nearly an hour on August 2, officials said on Wednesday.

“The developer has been asked to respond within three days. NMRC will initiate action and recover the cost of repairs and damages upon an unsatisfactory reply. The developer should have acted responsibly instead of disrupting metro services,” said Kranti Shekhar, executive director, NMRC.

M3M India, in a statement, acknowledged receiving the notice, stating that it regretted the incident and “fully recognises the seriousness of the concerns raised” by NMRC.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a heavy-lift sling attached to a crane at M3M’s construction site snapped and fell onto the live overhead equipment between Sector 50 and Sector 51 stations. Metro services on the Aqua Line remained affected between 4pm and 5pm.

Officials said the sling damaged the overhead equipment as well as the pantographs – the roof-mounted devices that draw power from overhead wires – of some metro trains. A moving train developed a pantograph malfunction and came to a halt at Sector 83 station after travelling some distance. Passengers were evacuated safely and the train was later moved to the depot for repairs.

According to NMRC, a review of the incident found that the pantograph damage was caused by the sling getting entangled with the OHE.

In its notice, NMRC said it had already cautioned M3M during a meeting in August last year not to allow crane booms to extend over the metro corridor under any circumstances. It had also instructed the developer to keep crane booms locked within the project site whenever they were not in use or during adverse weather conditions.

Calling the incident a case of “gross negligence” and “violation of safety norms”, NMRC said it could have resulted in a major accident had the sling snapped while lifting a heavy load or fallen onto a moving train.

The Aqua Line connects Sector 51 in Noida with Depot Station in Greater Noida and recorded an average daily ridership of 60,705 passengers in June 2026.

Responding to the notice, M3M India said its group company, Skyline Propcon Pvt Ltd, the principal developer of the project, has begun an internal investigation. “Skyline acknowledges receipt of the notice and reiterates that safety at the project site remains its highest priority. It deeply regrets the incident and fully recognises the seriousness of the concerns raised,” an M3M spokesperson said.

The company added that it is examining the role of the contractor and all relevant facts. “Based on the information available at this stage and interim findings, Skyline has not identified any credible evidence indicating that the incident or any alleged lapse was attributable to activities undertaken at the project site. The investigation remains in progress, and it would be premature to draw definitive conclusions until all relevant facts have been thoroughly examined,” the spokesperson said.