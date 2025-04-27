Menu Explore
No drone, no UAV near Noida airport: Police

ByMaria Khan
Apr 27, 2025 06:18 AM IST

This reiterated curbs are to ensure the security of the airport premises and to maintain strict surveillance of the airspace in view of the ongoing and future operations of the airport

GREATER NOIDA: To bolster security around the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate has reiterated its advisory declaring the airport area in Jewar as Red Zone, prohibiting use of drones or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Officers said that the restriction was first enforced on October 8, 2024, based on directives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the director general of civil aviation (DGCA), and security agencies. (HT archives)
Officers said that the restriction was first enforced on October 8, 2024, based on directives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the director general of civil aviation (DGCA), and security agencies.

Officers said that the restriction was first enforced on October 8, 2024, based on directives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the director general of civil aviation (DGCA), and security agencies, police have now issued a fresh public reminder as the airport inches closer to operational readiness.

A senior police officer said the renewed advisory is meant to raise awareness among locals.

“This restriction has been implemented to ensure the security of the airport premises and to maintain strict surveillance of the airspace in view of the ongoing and future operations of the airport,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Manish Kumar Mishra.

Police further stated that any violation may attract legal action.

