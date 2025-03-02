No helmet, no entry: Noida universities to enforce road safety initiative

NOIDA: In an initiative to encourage road safety while driving vehicles, about 10 universities in Gautam Budh Nagar have decided to disallow entry of helmetless two-wheeler riding students, faculty, and visitors and also those arriving in cars without putting on the mandatory safety belts. Officials of the transport department said that official letters of confirmation about compliance with their road safety directive have been sent to the department, ensuring full cooperation. (HT Photo)

The universities have asked their security heads to ensure compliance of the directive for helmets and seat belts at the entry gates. The non-compliance will lead to no entry into the university premises, said officials.

The step follows an Uttar Pradesh transport department’s directive of “No Helmet, No Fuel” at fuel stations, urging two-wheeler drivers to put on helmets to get fuel while visiting any petrol pump, officials said on Saturday.

Gautam Budh Nagar assistant regional transport officer Siyaram Verma said, “The objective is to ensure road safety compliance and save lives. We appreciate the universities and institutions that have stepped forward to support this cause.”

A representative of the Amity University said, “In line with government directives, we have made it mandatory for all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and four-wheeler drivers to use seat belts before entering the university premises. Strict compliance with this rule will be enforced, and necessary action will be taken against violators.”

Various resident welfare associations (RWAs), social organisations, and government offices in Noida have also adopted the traffic directive, barring entry to individuals not following basic road safety norms.

The Noida Entrepreneurship Association (NEA) too recently made it mandatory for employees commuting on motorcycles to wear helmets, barring entry of the two-wheeler drivers in offices who arrived without putting on the safety gear.

In compliance with a Supreme Court review meeting on February 5 that emphasised stricter road safety measures, Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner BN Singh has directed all districts to ensure effective implementation of the policies, officials said.

To be sure, wearing a helmet that meets Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications is mandatory for all motorcycle riders and pillion passengers under Section 129 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and Rule 201 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1998.

Violations are punishable under Section 177 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, which imposes fines for non-compliance, officials said.