‘No helmet no petrol’ rule fails to curb violations in GB Nagar

The recently implemented “No Helmet No Petrol” rule appears to be failing it its objective in Gautam Budh Nagar with a lot of helmetless two-wheeler drivers resorting to excuses, arguments or simply escaping being caught for flouting the rule by borrowing the helmets from others having it. Petrol pump staff are finding themselves at the receiving end of customer ire for simply attempting to abide by the rule which forbids sale of fuel to helmet-less two-wheeler riders. (HT Photo)

The drive, however, has turned a bit of nuisance for the petrol pump staff who are finding themselves at the receiving end of individuals’ outburst for simply attempting to abide by the rule which forbids petrol to helmet-less two-wheeler drivers.

“No Helmet No Petrol” rule was introduced in Noida on January 26, following a notification by newly appointed transport commissioner BN Singh, stating that helmet-less riders will not be given petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar. It aims to enhance helmet usage while driving two-wheelers.

The 7X Welfare Group that works with the traffic police to raise traffic enforcement in the city, has been conducting awareness drives at petrol pumps since January. “We, a group of eight to 10 people, have been working with Noida traffic police to aware people the use of helmets is very important for their own safety. On Sunday, we hit the petrol pump for the fourth consecutive time,” said Brajesh Sharma, a member of the group.

“We are targeting newly inaugurated petrol pumps, where pump attendants are also less aware of the new rule…We have found that people generally start arguing with the pump attendant for denying petrol. The transport officials should also conduct drives at petrol pumps. Issuing an order and assuming that people will follow it will not work on the ground,” he added.

A petrol pump attendant Ajay Kumar said it’s annoying to keep repeating the same request that petrol is not available without a helmet, and face public ire.

As this reporter visited a petrol pump near Sector 33, a helmetless biker arrived and asked the attendants to fill his petrol tank. On being denied petrol citing the rule, he turned angry.

Just as he was told that his acts were getting recorded, he simply asked another biker nearby to lend him his helmet and asked the same attendant to now give him petrol.

A petrol pump owner, requesting anonymity said, “If we refuse to give petrol, the bike queue gets longer, and people start arguing. Our business is also affected if we refuse every second person.”

Rakesh Mishra, who also visited a petrol pump without wearing a helmet in Sector 12, said, “We are paying to get petrol. There is no point in forcing such a rule on us here. Traffic police are enough to issue a challan and enforce the rule.”

A total of 2,792,729 traffic violations, including 1,707,518 (riding without helmets) were issued in 2024. In 2023, 1,887,731 fines were issued, including 1,007,656 for no helmets.

A Transport department official said they were conducting a drive for compliance of the rule. But the moment anyone notices our officials at petrol station, the helmetless simply flee.

“We are continuously raising awareness about the rule. The drive is effective on the ground as well. Petrol pump owners in the city have also been instructed not to violate the rule. However, there is no fine against the petrol pump for giving petrol to a helmetless rider,” said Noida’ assistant regional transport officer Siyaram Verma.

According to a transport official, there is no rule under the Motor Vehicle Act that dictates that bike riders will not get petrol without wearing a helmet. The rule is a part of the drive to encourage helmet use while riding two-wheelers.

Uttar Pradesh Petrol Association’s general secretary Devendra Chaudhary said, “We are not an enforcement agency to direct people to follow the rule. Since the rule was implemented, petrol pump owners are facing problems. We met the UP transport minister and transport commissioner a fortnight ago and they have agreed to provide enforcement agencies’ support.”