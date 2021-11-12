No need for ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign in Gautam Budh Nagar: Health officials

The ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accelerate and sustain vaccination momentum will not be taken up extensively in Gautam Budh Nagar as officials here claim to have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more beneficiaries than the targeted population.

The nationwide campaign was launched on November 3 and a government order dated November 5 from the National Health Mission stated a comprehensive action plan to be followed by all states/Union Territories till November 30.

“We have already covered 120% of the targeted population with the first dose of Covid 19 vaccine in the district. The action plan detailed in the government order is for those districts, whose vaccination coverage percentage is lower than the state average. We have already administered the first dose to 18 lakh beneficiaries against a target of inoculating 15 lakh people,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The first-dose vaccination has crossed 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population have also been vaccinated in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The action points mentioned in the government order include creation of multiple vaccination teams or ‘vaccination toli’ to ensure 100% vaccination coverage in a targeted geographical area, intra-state competitions to administer maximum number of doses in 24 hours, local ‘bazaar haats’ to create awareness, utilization of social media for same and taking help of local influential personalities to encourage people to take the jab.

Apart from this, the order also directs districts to approach the ‘missed-out’ and ‘left-out’ beneficiaries and ensure they are vaccinated.

“We have been carrying out cluster sessions of vaccination across the district regularly. The health department’s local Asha and ANM workers mobilize those who have not been vaccinated yet. During these cluster sessions, over 80 government Covid vaccination centres conduct inoculation sessions; no slot booking is required here,” said Tyagi.

Though the district has officially vaccinated all of its population with the first dose, there are still many who have been left out of the vaccination programme, admitted Tyagi.

“There are still around 15,000 people in the 60+ age group, who have not yet been vaccinated. According to official records, all the beneficiaries in the 45-59 age group have been jabbed with the first dose. The health department is working to ensure the remaining get vaccinated," said Tyagi.

District magistrate Suhas L Y said some people have been left out of the vaccination programme because of regular movement of migrants and residents.

“Since Gautam Budh Nagar is an urban district, there is a large floating population here. This is why even though we have administered more beneficiaries than the targeted population with the first dose, there are still many in the district who have been left out. Vaccinations have been going on smoothly as we have a target of vaccinating 10,000 beneficiaries each day,” said Suhas.

The chief medical officer did not respond to calls and messages for comment.

So far, the district has vaccinated total 28,54,110 people, of whom 18,22,525 have received the first dose while 10,31,585 people are fully vaccinated.