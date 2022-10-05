No one will be spared if found guilty in recruitment scam, says Noida authority CEO

Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida, and Greater Noida authority on Tuesday respond to allegations of a recruitment scam and irregularities in the allotment of residential plots. “We will probe the complaints and decide on the appropriate course of action. Anyone who is found responsible will be charged,” Maheshwari said.

Complaints filed with the chief minister’s office have alleged that around 70 employees, including junior engineers, supervisors and clerks were recruited on a contractual basis in May and June this year. According to rules, the authority cannot hire employees on a contractual basis without the state government issuing public notifications and advertising the recruitment drive to invite applications. It has been alleged that the appointments were arbitrarily done “favouring relatives” of certain officials. State industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi directed the authority to conduct a probe into the allegations and submit a report containing the findings.

In separate complaints filed with the CM’s office and the Greater Noida authority, it has been alleged that residential plots were allotted to ineligible farmers. According to the complaints, the Greater Noida authority’s town planning and land department has incurred several commissioning irregularities over the past few years. The authority allots 6% of the total land acquired for the development to a farmer for residential use, in accordance with rules. However, the complaints claim that officials allotted 10% of the total land acquired from farmers for residential use. It has been also alleged that residential plots were also allotted to some ineligible farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON