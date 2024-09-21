Noida: 100 cr earmarked for development of four city parks

The Noida authority has earmarked ₹100 crore to develop four theme-based city parks -- the Waste to Wonder Park, Japanese Park, D-Park, and Deer Park -- and it will soon pick agencies that will carry out the development work, officials said on Friday. The authority, officials said, has earmarked ₹ 40 crore for development of a Deer Park in Sector 91, and ₹ 20 crore for Waste to Wonder Park. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority aims to offer unique recreational zones to families.

The authority is likely to issue two tenders to finalise two agencies, one each for development of D-Park in Sector 62, and Japanese Park in Sector 94.

“We have completed all requisite procedures before issuance of tenders for any project. And for the two tenders -- for Japanese Park and D-Park -- all formalities are complete. We are likely to issue tenders in a couple of days for agencies. Once companies are finalised, the work will begin soon at the site. We aim to complete the work within a year,” said Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer (Addl. CEO), Noida authority.

The authority will develop a water body and a butterfly dome in D-Park including other utility areas in Sector 62 for visitors. This is an existing park, set up in 2010. But these two components -- water body and butterfly dome -- remained undeveloped, said officials.

“We will finish all incomplete works in D-Park with a budget of ₹20 crore once the agency is finalised,” said Tripathi.

The authority will also spend ₹20 crore on development of Japanese Park, spread over 14 acres in Sector 94, next to Okhla bird sanctuary Metro station. The authority will develop two water bodies, six huts, jogging track, visitor centre and parking inside the campus for the visitors. The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-Rourkee) has also approved the detailed project report (DPR) of this park, paving way for floating of tenders for this project.

“We are likely to issue a tender for Japanese Park soon as well as we have completed all formalities. The Japanese Park and sector D-Park will offer a unique experience to visitors,” said Tripathi.

But the work on Deer Park will begin once the environmental clearance is granted, and the Waste to Wonder project will be developed by a private agency, said officials.

“We will start tendering work once the environmental clearances are granted. The authority will not issue a tender for the Waste to Wonder project because an agency is already working on this project,” said Tripathi.

The agency will recycle waste material to make sculptures of animals and various other installations at this theme-based green zone in Sector 94.

It aims to recycle at least 500 tonnes of waste to decorate this park. The authority has planned a Jungle trail in the Waste to Wonder Park, officials said.

This project is based on a 4D design concept, and will showcase about 800 animal sculptures made from iron and plastic waste along the zoo walk.

It will display a wide variety of animals living in water, desert, snow, and dense forests, including elephants, penguins, lions, giraffes, birds, ducks, flamingos, wild buffalo, dinosaurs, rhinoceroses, peacocks, bears and koalas among others, they added.