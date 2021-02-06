Noida: 100 people arrested for drinking at public places

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police Friday night arrested over 100 people for drinking at public places. Police said the arrests were made under a one-day drive conducted in different areas in Noida and Greater Noida.

Some arrests were made following breath analyser tests while some people were caught consuming liquor in their cars, police said, adding that some others were found creating public nuisance. The Noida police in a press note said that the suspects were booked under Section 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ankita Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, Noida 1, said that the police had received information that people gather near different markets during the evenings and drink at public places. “This drive had been pending for some time, as most police personnel had been deployed at the farmers’ protest sites at the Chilla border and the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal. The drives were conducted at Brahmaputra Market in Sector 29, Ganga Shopping Complex in Sector 29 and the Sector 18 market, among others. We issued fines to 31 persons under the Sector 20 police station area,” she said.

She said that a similar enforcement drive was conducted in different parts of Noida to make the city safe.

The last such drive to check for drinking at public places took place in July 2019, when 474 persons were arrested. The drive had been named ‘Operation Clean’ and the exercise was carried out against persons consuming liquor at public spaces and outside liquor shops.